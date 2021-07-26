Three Indian Academics Win British Academy Fellowship

Born in Kolkata, Spivak studied at Cornell and Cambridge after which she taught literature at the University of Pittsburgh, Texas, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Columbia. As a member of Subaltern Studies Collective, she is said to have worked on several historical studies and literary critiques of imperialism and international feminism.

She has been credited with translations of works of philosopher Jacques Derrida, and critical writings such as Essays in Cultural Politics, The Post Colonia Critics, Other Asians, Outside the Teaching Machine among others.