'22,500 Indians Evacuated': EAM S Jaishankar Addresses Parliament Over Ukraine

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar told the Parliament on Tuesday, 15 March that "22,500 Indians were evacuated" from Ukraine in what was the "most challenging evacuation exercise amid an ongoing conflict."

The minister brought to the attention of the Parliament that as tensions escalated in Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine began a registration drive in January, a month before the Russian invasion began.

He stated, "20,000 Indian nationals registered themselves... Most Indian nationals were students pursuing medical studies in Ukrainian universities dispersed throughout the country."