US Secy of State Blinken to Visit India on 27-28 July; Will Meet PM, EAM

Meanwhile, the US Department of State, in a statement, said the discussion will focus on issues such as "continued cooperation on COVID-19 response efforts, Indo-Pacific engagement, shared regional security interests, shared democratic values and addressing the climate crisis."

In May, during his five-day trip to the US, EAM Jaishankar had an in-person meeting with Blinken, where they had discussed COVID-19 cooperation between the two countries.

Following the meeting, Blinken had said, “The partnership between the United States and India is vital. It’s strong. And I think it’s increasingly predominant.”

Both of them had also met earlier that month during the G-7 Foreign Ministers' meeting held in London.