India Proud of Its Achievements: Govt as Blinken Likely to Raise Rights Issues

A day after a Biden administration representative indicated that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would raise the concerns of civil rights and democracy during his New Delhi visit, the Government of India on Sunday, 25 July, stated that India is proud of its achievements in the domains of human rights and democratic values.

"Issues such as human rights and democracy are universal and extend beyond a particular national or cultural perspective. India is proud of its achievements in both domains and is always glad to share experiences," a government source told news agency PTI.

"As a long-standing pluralistic society, India is open to engaging those who now recognise the value of diversity," they added.