France Says Putin Willing To Stop Attacking Civilians, Russian Convoy Nears Kyiv

As Russia's war on Ukraine continues for a sixth day on Tuesday, 1 March, satellite images indicate that a 40 miles-long (64 km) Russian military convoy is approaching capital city Kyiv from the north.
Amid the fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday signed an official request to join the European Union under a special procedure.
Air strikes and bombings are being reported from across the country, while the city of Kharkiv, which saw frequent shelling on Monday, recorded nine casualties. Following the bombardment of Kharkiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a no-fly zone for Russian missiles, planes, and helicopters.
A total of 406 civilian deaths were recorded in Ukraine until 27 February night, the United Nations said on Monday
Talks held at the Belarus border between officials from Russia and Ukraine reportedly ended with the agreement to continue negotiations
The UN General Assembly held an Emergency Special Session on the Ukraine crisis on Monday, urging all parties for an immediate ceasefire
India's first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine "to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine’s borders" will be despatched on Tuesday, as per the prime minister's office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has chaired a high level meeting to review the evacuation efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. Four Union Ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri and Jyotiraditya Scindia, are being sent to Ukraine's neighbouring countries as India's envoys to oversee the evacuation process.
The eighth and ninth flights of the Operation Ganga, under which Indian nationals are being evacuated from war-ridden Ukraine, have departed from Budapest and Bucharest to Delhi.
The Ukrainian representative, Sergiy Kyslytsya said at the UN General Assembly session on Monday: "If Ukraine does not survive, United Nations does not survive. Have no illusions. Now we can save Ukraine, we can save UN, save democracy and defend the values we believe in."
Remarking that for the first time since the UN was established, a full-fledged war was unfolding in the centre of Europe, he said, "Now it is time to act, time to help Ukraine, that is paying the ultimate price for freedom and security for itself and of the world."
At the Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) held on Monday, 28 February, India called for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to hostilities in Ukraine.
"India is deeply concerned that the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate. We reiterate our call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities," India's Ambassador to the UN TS Tirumurti said.
Tirumurti further said that the evacuation of Indian nationals, especially students, stuck in Ukraine, remains the nation's top priority.
The EU on Monday announced further sanctions on Russia for waging war against Ukraine, imposing a ban on transactions with the Russian Central Bank and harsh economic measures for certain individuals, including Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
The listings include oligarchs and businessmen active in the oil trade, banking and finance sectors, government members, high-level military people, and "propagandists who contributed to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda," the EU said in a statement.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Monday said that it is time for the West to consider imposing a no-fly zone for Russian missiles, planes, and helicopters, in response to Russian shelling of Kharkiv.
He has sought a ban on Russia from all global airports and ports
However, White House press secretary Jen Psaki asserted the US's reluctance towards the move, telling reporters that implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be a step toward sending US troops to fight Russia, international media reported.
Kyiv’s ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova has said that Russia had used a vacuum bomb in Ukraine on Monday.
“They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention,” Markarova said after a meeting with US legislators, as per Al Jazeera. “The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large,” she added.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that the US has promised more arms for Ukraine and more sanctions for Russia.
"In our call, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that the US support for Ukraine remains unfaltering. I underscored that Ukraine craves for peace, but as long as we are under Russia’s assault we need more sanctions and weapons. Secretary assured me of both. We coordinated further steps," he said in a tweet.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday that he is “willing” to commit to a ceasefire, reported The Guardian.
Macron, who spoke to Putin upon the request of the Ukrainian government, also reiterated the demand to halt the Russian offensive, the French presidential office Élysée Palace said.
Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles in an area north-west of Kyiv.
It is substantially longer than the 17 miles reported earlier in the day, according to the US company Maxar, Reuters reports.
