France Says Putin Willing To Stop Attacking Civilians, Russian Convoy Nears Kyiv

As Russia's war on Ukraine continues for a sixth day on Tuesday, 1 March, satellite images indicate that a 40 miles-long (64 km) Russian military convoy is approaching capital city Kyiv from the north.

Amid the fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday signed an official request to join the European Union under a special procedure.

Air strikes and bombings are being reported from across the country, while the city of Kharkiv, which saw frequent shelling on Monday, recorded nine casualties. Following the bombardment of Kharkiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a no-fly zone for Russian missiles, planes, and helicopters.