Tejas Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare
The first Tejas Express train ran form Mumbai’s CST railway station to the Karmali railway station in Goa.
Tejas Express, a semi-highspeed train, was launched on 24 May 2017. It is India's first private train that is operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways.
Tejas Express trains are fully air-conditioned premium superfast trains, and remain on the priority list of the Indian Railway along with trains like Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, etc. It is considered one of the fastest Indian trains, and can go up to the maximum speed of around 180 km/hr.
It comes with facilities like free snacks, beverages, attendant call button, etc.
In this article, we have curated the details of all Tejas Express trains running across the country.
Tejas Express Time Table
|Name
|Start Station
|Start Time
|End Station
|End Time
|Distance
|CSTM KRMI Tejas Express (22119)
|C SHIVAJI MAHARAJ T
|05:00
|KARMALI
|13:20
|708 kms
|Tejas Express (22120)
|KARMALI
|14:30
|C SHIVAJI MAH T
|23:00
|725 kms
|Tejas Express (22672)
|MADURAI JN
|15:00
|CHENNAI EGMORE
|21:30
|497 kms
|Tejas Express (22671)
|CHENNAI EGMORE
|06:00
|MADURAI JN
|12:30
|497 kms
|Lucknow - New Delhi Tejas Express(82501)
|LUCKNOW JN
|06:10
|NDLS
|12:25
|512 kms
|New Delhi- Lucknow Tejas Express(82502)
|NDLS
|15:40
|LUCKNOW JN
|22:05
|512 kms
Tejas Express Fare
Tejas Express is a super fast train which connects various major cities across India. The fare for the same depends on the route of the train. It comes with two seating options – Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC).
- Chair Car (CC)- Rs 1,525
- Executive Class (EC) - Rs 2,980
Note: The above-mentioned fares are of Mumbai CSMT-Karmali Tejas Express (22119). Fares may changes, as dynamic fares are also included sometimes.
Tejas Express Route
Tejas Express trains run on various routes, connecting one state to another. For more information on the Tejas Express train routes, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.
Tejas Express: How to Book Tickets
Tickets for the Tejas Express can be booked just as tickets are booked for any other Indian train. Passengers can book it from IRCTC's official website or visit any railway reservation counter in India.
