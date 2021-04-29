Tejas Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

Tejas Express, a semi-highspeed train, was launched on 24 May 2017. It is India's first private train that is operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways.

The first Tejas Express train ran form Mumbai's CST railway station to the Karmali railway station in Goa, and since then more trains have been added to the Tejas Express lineup.

Tejas Express trains are fully air-conditioned premium superfast trains, and remain on the priority list of the Indian Railway along with trains like Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, etc. It is considered one of the fastest Indian trains, and can go up to the maximum speed of around 180 km/hr.

It comes with facilities like free snacks, beverages, attendant call button, etc.

In this article, we have curated the details of all Tejas Express trains running across the country.