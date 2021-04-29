Tejas Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

The first Tejas Express train ran form Mumbai’s CST railway station to the Karmali railway station in Goa.

The Quint
Published
Travel
2 min read
File image of Tejas Express.
i

Tejas Express, a semi-highspeed train, was launched on 24 May 2017. It is India's first private train that is operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways.

The first Tejas Express train ran form Mumbai's CST railway station to the Karmali railway station in Goa, and since then more trains have been added to the Tejas Express lineup.

Tejas Express trains are fully air-conditioned premium superfast trains, and remain on the priority list of the Indian Railway along with trains like Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, etc. It is considered one of the fastest Indian trains, and can go up to the maximum speed of around 180 km/hr.

It comes with facilities like free snacks, beverages, attendant call button, etc.

In this article, we have curated the details of all Tejas Express trains running across the country.

Also Read

Garib Rath Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

Garib Rath Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

Tejas Express Time Table

NameStart StationStart TimeEnd StationEnd TimeDistance
CSTM KRMI Tejas Express (22119)C SHIVAJI MAHARAJ T05:00KARMALI13:20708 kms
Tejas Express (22120)KARMALI14:30C SHIVAJI MAH T23:00725 kms
Tejas Express (22672)MADURAI JN15:00CHENNAI EGMORE21:30497 kms
Tejas Express (22671)CHENNAI EGMORE06:00MADURAI JN12:30497 kms
Lucknow - New Delhi Tejas Express(82501)LUCKNOW JN06:10NDLS12:25512 kms
New Delhi- Lucknow Tejas Express(82502)NDLS15:40LUCKNOW JN22:05512 kms

Tejas Express Fare

Tejas Express is a super fast train which connects various major cities across India. The fare for the same depends on the route of the train. It comes with two seating options – Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC).

  • Chair Car (CC)- Rs 1,525
  • Executive Class (EC) - Rs 2,980

Note: The above-mentioned fares are of Mumbai CSMT-Karmali Tejas Express (22119). Fares may changes, as dynamic fares are also included sometimes.

Tejas Express Route

Tejas Express trains run on various routes, connecting one state to another. For more information on the Tejas Express train routes, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

Tejas Express: How to Book Tickets

Tickets for the Tejas Express can be booked just as tickets are booked for any other Indian train. Passengers can book it from IRCTC's official website or visit any railway reservation counter in India.

Also Read

Shatabdi Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

Shatabdi Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!