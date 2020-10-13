Railways to Run 392 Festival Special Trains Between 20 Oct-30 Nov

The timing of these trains will be as per regular trains. The Quint Image used for representational purpose. | (Photo: PTI) India The timing of these trains will be as per regular trains.

The Indian Railways on Tuesday, 13 October, announced that it will run 392 special trains between 20 October and 30 November in the wake of upcoming festive season in the country.

The Ministry of Railways approved Zonal Railways’ proposal for the operation of additional 196 pairs of Festival Special trains. The fare applicable for these services will be that applicable for special trains.

The timing of these trains will be as per regular trains. Zonal Railways will notify their schedule well in advance, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said in a statement: “The decision was taken as Indian Railways is expecting a rush of passengers during the upcoming festive season.” The special trains will run for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi and Lucknow among others, to cater to the demand during Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath puja, it said.

Indian Railways has started 300 express trains, that are now running regularly across the country.

Also read: Indian Railways to Introduce 39 New Pairs of Special Trains

(With inputs from Livemint)