Indian Man, Held in Saudi Arabia in December 2019 Over FB Messages, Returns Home

Harish Bangera, who was arrested in Saudi Arabia in December 2019 for allegedly posting defamatory messages on social media, was released and returned to India on Wednesday, 19 August.

Harish, an air condition repair technician, hails from Beejadi near Kundapur in Udupi district of Karnataka. He was welcomed at the Bengaluru International Airport by his wife Sumana who is an anganwadi teacher, his daughter Hanishka and his friends.