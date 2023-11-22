Five Army Soldiers, Two Terrorists Killed in An Encounter in J&K's Rajouri

Another Army soldier was killed in an encounter with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, 23 November, a day after four soldiers, including two Army Captains, were martyred.

Earlier today, two terrorists, including a high-ranking Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, were killed in the same gunfight.

The Jammu Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said that one of the deceased militants has been identified as Quari, who was a citizen of Pakistan and a top LeT leader, and was deployed to revive militancy in the area.

"He is also believed to be the mastermind of the Dangri & Kandi attacks. He is an expert in IEDs, operating and hiding from caves and a trained sniper," the official added.

The encounter: The encounter had been ongoing for the last 24 hours to eliminate terrorists in the Kalakote's Baji Maal area, where a cordon and search operation was put into effect. Additional forces had also been deployed in the area.