Five Army Soldiers, Two Terrorists Killed in An Encounter in J&K's Rajouri

Army personnel and locals carry the body of an army officer near the site of an encounter with terrorists at Kalakote area, in Rajouri district on Wednesday, 22 November.
(Photo: PTI)
Another Army soldier was killed in an encounter with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, 23 November, a day after four soldiers, including two Army Captains, were martyred.
Earlier today, two terrorists, including a high-ranking Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, were killed in the same gunfight.
The Jammu Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said that one of the deceased militants has been identified as Quari, who was a citizen of Pakistan and a top LeT leader, and was deployed to revive militancy in the area.
"He is also believed to be the mastermind of the Dangri & Kandi attacks. He is an expert in IEDs, operating and hiding from caves and a trained sniper," the official added.
The encounter: The encounter had been ongoing for the last 24 hours to eliminate terrorists in the Kalakote's Baji Maal area, where a cordon and search operation was put into effect. Additional forces had also been deployed in the area.
On Wednesday, a gunfight had broken out between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his condolences on the deaths of the army personnel.
In September 2023, two senior army officers and a J&K Police officer were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir's Anantnag district.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
