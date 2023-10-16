'Died By Suicide': Army After Receiving Flak for No Guard of Honour For Agniveer

It further added that the Armed Forces do not differentiate between the soldiers who joined prior to or after implementation of the Agnipath Scheme as regards entitled benefits and protocols.

"Unfortunate instances of death arising out of suicide/self-inflicted injury, irrespective of the type of entry, are accorded due respect by the Armed Forces along with deep and enduring empathy with the family. Such cases, however, are not entitled Military Funerals as per the extant Army Order of 1967, in vogue. Policy on the subject has been consistently followed ever since, without any discrimination. As per data held, there has been an average yearly loss ranging between 100-140 soldiers since 2001 where deaths occurred due to suicides/self-inflicted injuries, and Military Funeral in such cases was not accorded. The disbursement of financial assistance / relief, as per entitlement, is given due priority including immediate financial relief for conduct of funerals," the Army said.