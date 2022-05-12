IAF Jawan Arrested For Allegedly Leaking Sensitive Information

The crime branch of Delhi police has arrested Indian Air Force (IAF) jawan Devendra Sharma for allegedly leaking sensitive information related to IAF personnel, national security and defence to a woman he met online, officials said on Thursday, 12 May.
(Photo: Twitter/Farzana Shah/ Altered by The Quint)
The arrested jawan is identified as Devendra Sharma.
The officer belongs to Kanpur. He was arrested from the national capital's Dhaula Kuan area on 6 May.
According to the police, Sharma had leaked information regarding defence installations to the Pakistani woman via WhatsApp. He had deceitfully retrieved the information from computers and other files, police said, as per news agency PTI.
The officials added that the former IAF officer befriended the woman on Facebook and then the latter began calling him frequently to get information.
We have seized electronic gadgets and documents from Sharma and also suspect that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan might be involved in the crime, police said, adding that Sharma had also received money in exchange of the information he had leaked.
(With inputs from PTI, Scroll.in, The Indian Express.)