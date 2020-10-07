IAF Day 2020: Rafale, Tejas & More Expected at Thursday’s Event

The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was formed, in 1932. The Quint A total of 56 aircraft took part in the IAF Day rehearsals. | (Photo: The Quint) India The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was formed, in 1932.

The Indian Air Force will be celebrating the 88th Indian Air Force Day on Thursday, 8 October, to mark the day the force was formed in 1932. The 88th anniversary marks a special occasion as this year, the Rafale jet fighter will be inducted to the IAF and will be a part of the IAF’s Number 17 Squadron, also known as the ‘Golden Arrows’.

Smooth Rehearsals Ahead of Event

The IAF on Wednesday conducted a full rehearsal for the scheduled event, which will take place at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad on Thursday.

A total of 56 aircraft took part in the rehearsals and some of them performed nail biting manoeuvres, flying close to each other and deploying flares as a part of the rehearsals.

From IAF paratroopers skydiving into the parade ground, to IAF personnel march past, the rehearsals showcased all the celebration we can expect at the main event.

The turnout was reportedly not as big as last year as only 3,000 people – mostly army personnel – turned up for the rehearsals, a possible effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What to Expect at The Event

Apart from the headline-making Rafale jet fighter, the Tejas LCA, Jaguar, Mig-29, Mig-21 and the Sukhoi-30 aircraft were present at the rehearsal and will also be a part of the parade.

The rehearsals took place in the presence of senior officials of the three armed forces and the IAF chief. The Hindon airbase also hosted IAF’s helicopter fleet, including the Mi17V5, ALH Mark-4, Chinook, Mi-35 and the Apache.

Ahead of the parade, the IAF also tweeted a six-minute video showcasing the journey of the air force till now.

Air Power on Display at IAF Day 2020

Here are some of the planes, which will feature in the show at the Hindon airbase on Thursday – most of which are of American, Indian or French make.

LCA Tejas

Tejas Fighter Jet.

The Indian Air Force inducted the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) version of the Tejas in July 2015 into the 45 Squadron of the IAF base in Sulur. It’s an Indian single-engine, fourth-generation, high-agility, supersonic aircraft.

Rafale

Image of IAF’s Rafale fighter jet, being refuelled mid-air en route Ambala.

The Rafale, which was recently inducted into the IAF, is a French 4.5 generation anti-ship and nuclear deterrent fighter equipped with a wide range of weapons.

C-17 Globemaster

Indian Air Force soldiers march past the IAF C-17 Globemaster during the Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force base near New Delhi.

The C-17 is an American army transport aircraft capable of carrying large vehicles and equipment, both during the day and night.

Sukhoi Su-30

Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft.

The Sukhoi Su-30 is a Russian twin-engine, two-seater, supersonic aircraft with all-weather, air-to-surface deep interdiction capabilities.

CH 47 Chinook

The CH-47 Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter that provides the IAF with a strategic airlift capability across the full spectrum of combat as well as humanitarian missions. It is an American twin-engined, tandem rotor, heavy-lift helicopter.

AH-64E Apache

The US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopter during its induction ceremony into the Indian Air Force.

The US-made AH-64 Apache is considered to be one of the most advanced multi-role combat helicopter. The Indian Air Force has a fleet of 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.

ALH Rudra

Indian Air Force’s ALH team performs during rehearsals for the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations, at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad.

The Indian aircraft, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) named ‘Rudra’, was built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and is attached to the army’s aviation wing. It is capable of reconnaissance, troop transport, anti-tank warfare, as well as close air support.