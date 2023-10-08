Indian Air Force Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, Quotes & Celebration

Indian Air Force (IAF) Day is recognised every year on 8 October. The day is dedicated to commemorate the establishment of Indian Air Force in 1932. This year, Indian Air Force will celebrate its 91st anniversary. On the occasion of National Air Force Day, IAF highlights its strengths and capabilities through different events, air shows, exhibitions, and parades.

Prior to the main event, a full-dress rehearsal of the Air Force Day Parade and the aerial display took place at the Sangam City on Thursday, 5 October. Indian Air Force plays a significant role in safeguarding and protecting India's airspace, besides upholding the interests of the nation. One of the main aims of observing Air Force Day is to honour and pay tribute to the brave Indian souls who serve in the IAF. It is also an opportunity to inspire the coming generations to pursue a career in the Air Force.