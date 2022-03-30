India Calls for ‘Unimpeded Humanitarian Access’ in War-torn Ukraine at UNSC Meet

India’s permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti, said that tensions between Russia and Ukraine is severely impacting the global economy, especially the developing countries.
At the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday, 30 March (IST), India expressed “deep concern” over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and reiterated the country’s call for “unimpeded humanitarian access” to affected areas in the war-torn country, reported ANI.
India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, said at the briefing,
Tirumurti said that India has already dispatched 90 tonne essential relief supplies and medicines for people to Ukraine and for refugees in its neighbouring countries.
He said, “We're providing more humanitarian assistance in coming days, especially supply of essential medicines.”
The India representative asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, on several occasions, condemned the ongoing war in Ukraine and has called for “dialogue and diplomacy” to reach a peaceful resolution.
Tirumurti said that it is “in our collective interest” to reach an amicable solution and de-escalate tensions between the two countries.
He urged the international community not to politicise the issue and stated, "It is clearly in our collective interest to find a solution that can provide for immediate de-escalation of tensions aimed at securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond."
