India Will Have COVID-19 Vaccine Within Days: AIIMS Director

Speaking on an optimistic note, Guleria said that although the new strain is more infectious, India can take action to mitigate it because the government has set up a consortium to monitor the spread of the virus. He said, “India is in a very good position, our daily new cases have come down, our recovery rate is high and the case fatality rate is down," he added.

The AIIMS director pointed out that the new strain, being 70% more infectious, can mean that a ‘large number of people get affected’. He said that India needs to be ‘extra careful’ and take adequate measures to prevent the rampant spread of the virus. “Now, if you look at our data for the last four to six weeks, there was no spike in the number of cases. We are consistently showing a downward trend. Therefore it is unlikely that this strain even if it had entered India is causing a significant effect on our cases and hospitalisation,” he said to ANI.

Guleria also asserted that the vaccines being developed would be effective towards the new strain of the virus as well as it uses “multiple mechanisms to produce immunity”.