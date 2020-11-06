In Pics: India This Week

From Bihar elections to Arnab Goswami’s arrest, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
The Quint
Activists stage a protest demanding immediate release of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018, in Kolkata, Wednesday, 4 November. | (Photo: PTI)
India
From Bihar elections to Arnab Goswami’s arrest, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018, arrives in a police van to be produced in a court, at Alibag in Raigad district, Wednesday, 4 November.
Christians light candles at graves of their relatives at a cemetery on All Souls Day, in Nadia.NDA supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally for the second phase Bihar Assembly polls, at Motihari in East Champaran district.A devotee immerses an idol of Goddess Laxmi in Ganga River after offering prayers, in Kolkata.Police uses water cannons to disperse Yuva Morcha activist protesting against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi.Women wearing designer masks pose for photographs as they prepare to celebrate Karwa Chauth festival in Bhopal.A woman passenger wearing protective suit, waits for train at New Delhi station. A man crosses a road at Rajpath in the backdrop of an atmosphere shrouded in smog, in New Delhi.Farmer collects water chestnut, locally known as Singada from a pond on the outskirts of Jabalpur.The Kula Deva temple where a special prayer was held for the victory of Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris at Thulasendrapuram in Tiruvarur district.Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers protest against Maharashtra government after Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018, in Mumbai.National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah addresses party workers at the party headquarters, in Jammu. An advanced version of the DRDO-developed Pinaka rocket successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.A Chimpanzee sits inside an enclosure at Alipore Zoological garden, in Kolkata.Tourists play in the snow near the Atal Tunnel, in Lahaul-Spiti.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.