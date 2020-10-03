In Pics: India This Week

Here’s a glimpse of all that happened in India this week.
The Quint
Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members during a protest rally demanding justice for the Hathras victim, outside the gate of IIT Powai, in Mumbai, Friday, 2 October. | (Photo: PTI)
India
From continued farmer protests against the agricultural ordinance, to India agitating against the alleged gang-rape, and subsequent death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, here’s a glimpse of all that happened in India this week.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slumps after police personnel allegedly manhandled him at Yamuna Expressway in Noida while he was on his way to Hathras along with party workers on Thursday, 1 October to meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped and murdered.Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal Tunnel, in Manali, Saturday, 3 October.
Senior BJP leader LK Advani, one the accused in Babri mosque demolition case, along with his daughter Pratibha Advani (L) and son Jayant Advani (C) after the verdict by the special CBI court, outside his residence in New Delhi, Wednesday, 30 September. All 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case have been acquitted by the court. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Friday, 2 October.Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly raped two weeks ago, at Bulgadi village in Hathras, Saturday, 3 October. Many, including citizens and opposition leaders, came forward to stand against the brutal gang rape and murder and the subsequent administrative lapses in the case, at Jantar Mantar, in Delhi, on Friday 2 October. Gurukul teacher makes a painting of US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19, at Lalbaug in Mumbai, Friday, 2 October. A worker cleans Mahatama Gandhi statue on the eve of his birth anniversary at Marinabeach, in Chennai. On Thursday, 1 October. Police detain supporters of the Congress Party during their protest against farm law, outside the collector office in Ahmedabad, Friday, 2 October. An animal keeper feeds 6-month old elephant calves rescued from Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, at the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati, Thrusday, 1 October. Air Marshal Amit Dev takes over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command in Shillong. Worker preparing ahead of the reopening of the Mysore Palace after the authorities eased restrictions, during unlock 4.0, in Mysore, Wednesday, 30 September.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.