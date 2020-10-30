In Pics: India This Week  

From Bihar elections to Eid-ul-Milad celebrations across the country, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
A woman plucks saffron flowers from a field at Pampore in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Tuesday, 27 October, 2020. | (Image: PTI)
India
From the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections to Eid-ul-Milad celebrations across the country, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
Illuminated Minara mosque ahead of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi, in Mumbai, Thursday, 29 October.
A young man carrying his father leaves after they cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Paliganj constituency in Patna, Wednesday, 28 October.Relatives and other women mourn as they attend the funeral of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Fida Hussain Itoo, who was killed along with two other leaders in a suspected militant attack last night, at YK Pora in Kulgam District of south Kashmir, Friday, 30 October.A farmer burns paddy stubble in a field, in Chandigarh, Friday, 30 October.People look on as an effigy of Ravana burns during Dussehra festival, at Karkardooma in New Delhi, Sunday, 25 October.Police attempt to detain ABVP activists trying to hoist the Tricolor at PDP headquarters, in Jammu, Sunday, 25 October. A vehicle in flames after it was set on fire by an angry mob during a protest over recent police firing during a Durga Puja event, in Munger, Thursday, 29 OctoberPrime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Gujarat chief minister late Keshubhai Patel in Gandhinagar, Friday, 30 October.Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat along with Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane at National War Memorial on Infantry Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 27 October.Minister Rajnath Singh (R), U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2L) and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper (L) during a press statement, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Tuesday, 27 October. A woman plucks saffron flowers from a field at Pampore in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Tuesday, 27 October, 2020. Farmers in the Valley are concerned at the falling yield of the saffron crop year after year with the changing climatic conditions responsible for a 50 to 60 percent decrease in the yield from the last several years
