In Photos: India This Week

From farmers’ protests to Cyclone Yaas leaving behind a trail of destruction, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
Flood-water seen inside Kakdwip Hospital after the landfall of cyclone Yaas, at Kakdwip in South 24 Paragnas. | (Photo: PTI)
Pedestrians wade through a flooded road during landfall of Cyclone Yaas, in Kolkata.BKU leader Rakesh Tikait gets into a minor scuffle with the police on 26 May as farmers protested with black flags against the farm laws marking a Black Day, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.
A bridge at river Kanchi after it collapsed due to heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Yaas, in Tamar area of Ranchi on Thursday, 27 May.Family members mourn a COVID-19 victim at a cremation ground in Srinagar, Tuesday on 25 May.Delhi government imports 6,000 oxygen cylinders to battle oxygen crisis in Delhi. A beneficiary receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj, Monday on 24 May.Olympics medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Kumar after they were arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler, in New Delhi on Sunday, 23 May.A police person announces cyclone related warnings at a beach in Puri on Saturday, 22 May.Flood-water seen inside Kakdwip Hospital after the landfall of cyclone Yaas, at Kakdwip in South 24 ParagnasA team of Delhi Polices Special Cell visits the Twitter Indias Lado Sarai office in connection with the probe into the alleged COVID toolkit matter, in New Delhi, Monday, 24 May, 2021Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of areas affected by Cyclone Yaas in Odisha, Friday, 28 May. LJD activists burn an effigy of Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel to protest against policy changes announced by him, in Kozhikode, Tuesday, 25 May.
