In Pics: India This Week

Here’s a glimpse of all that happened in India this week.
The Quint
Workers remove a hoarding of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as per model code of conduct following announcement of Bihar Assembly Election dates, in Patna, Friday, 25 September 2020. | (Photo: PTI)
India
From Opposition party MPs boycotting Parliament to protest against the agricultural ordinance, to incessant rainfall in Mumbai, here’s a glimpse of all that happened in India this week.
Farmers in Amritsar block a railway track as they participate in Rail Roko Andolan during a protest against the farm bills passed in both Houses of Parliament.
Tourists take selfies at the historic Taj Mahal, after the monument reopened for public during ‘Unlock 4’. Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive at Mumbai International Airport, after the former was summoned by NCB in a Bollywood drugs probe, in Mumbai, Thursday, 24 September, 2020.Vehicles move on waterlogged LBS road after heavy monsoon rain, at Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, 23 September.Opposition MPs march from Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue in protest against the recent farm and labour bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi on 23 September 2020. A resident looks for some households amid the debris at the building collapse site after completion of rescue works by NDRF and Fire Brigade personnel, at Bhiwandi in Thane, Thursday, 24 September.Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul after scoring a century during IPL 2020 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 24 September 2020. Karnataka State Farmers Association members take part in a protest rally against the State Government over their various demands, in Bengaluru, Monday, 21 September 2020.Brother of prominent Srinagar-based lawyer Babar Qadri, who was killed by unidentified gunmen, reacts during the funeral ceremony, at Hawal in Srinagar, Thursday evening, 24 September 2020. Family member and relatives pay their last respects to legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam at his residence, in Chennai, Friday, 25 September 2020. The celebrated singer, 74, died in a Chennai hospital after almost two months of treatment.Security personnel take out a march to spread awareness about COVID-19 in Jaipur.A farmer burns paddy stubble at a farm on the outskirts of Amritsar, Friday, 25 September 2020. The pollution and smokey haze around the adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana, especially New Delhi has been linked with stubble burning and is said to be a contributing factor for increasing air pollution.Nirbhaya Squad members of the police take oath for public safety and spread awareness on the their foundation day, at Amar Jawan Jyoti in Jaipur on 24 September.