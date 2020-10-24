In Pics: India This Week

GHMC personnel carry an infant during an operation to move flood-affected people to a safer place, at Hafiz Baba Nagar in Hyderabad, Sunday, 18 October, 2020. | (Photo: PTI)

From election rallies in Bihar to Navratri and Durga Pujo celebrations, here’s a glimpse of India this week.