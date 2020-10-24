In Pics: India This Week

From election rallies in Bihar to Navratri and Durga Pujo celebrations, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
GHMC personnel carry an infant during an operation to move flood-affected people to a safer place, at Hafiz Baba Nagar in Hyderabad, Sunday, 18 October, 2020. | (Photo: PTI)
GHMC personnel carry an infant during an operation to move flood-affected people to a safer place, at Hafiz Baba Nagar in Hyderabad, Sunday, 18 October, 2020.
Artists perform Ramlila, a dramatic re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, at Laxman Qila in Ayodhya, Friday, 23 October, 2020.A family member of a martyr pays tribute on the occasion of National Police Commemoration Day, in Chikmagalur, Wednesday, 21 October, 2020. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addresses a rally as PM Narendra Modi campaigned for the upcoming Bihar elections in Sasaram on Friday, 24 October. Women from the farming community raise slogans as they take part in the ongoing farmers agitation, against the central governments newly introduced agri-bills, in Amritsar, Friday, 23 October, 2020. Farmers from across the state are demanding a rollback in three agri-bills of the central government and against the new Electricity Bill 2020, stating that these are against the interests of the farmers. An idol of Devi Durga made from thermocol at a community puja pandal, during Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata, Thursday, 22 October, 2020. RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav during an election campaign rally ahead of Bihar assembly polls, at Masaurhi in Patna district, Wednesday, 21 October, 2020.Potters make earthen lamps at their home workshop, ahead of the Diwali festival, in Amritsar, Wednesday, 21 October, 2020. Diwali will be celebrated across the country on 14 November. Police personnel perform a march-past during a parade on the occasion of National Police Commemoration Day, at Police Memorial in New Delhi, Wednesday, 21 October, 2020.Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (L) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (R) meet Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan who was performing shradh rituals for his father late Ram Vilas Paswan, in Patna, Tuesday, 20 October,2020.Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchar Mata Temple on the first day of Navratri festival, at Mansa in Gandhinagar district. People buy snacks from roadside vendors outside the Naqshband Sahib Shrine, in Srinagar, Wednesday, 21 October, 2020. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims gathered to offer traditional Khawaja Digar special mass prayers to mark the Urs of Sufi Saint Khwaja Naqshband Sahib at his Shrine in Khawaja Bazar Downtown Srinagar.Mysuru Palace is illuminated during the Dasara festival celebrations, in Mysuru, Saturday, 17 October, 2020Smoke rises from City Central Mall after fire broke out in it, in Mumbai, Friday, 23 October, 2020.Women passengers deboard a local train after the authorities allowed them to commute during non-peak hours from 11 am to 3 pm and from 7 pm till the end of the service, at CSMT in Mumbai, Wednesday, 21 October, 2020.
