In Photos: India This Week

Nagaon: Citizens on Wednesday, May 5, wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, as COVID cases surge countrywide. | (Photo: PTI)
From the results of the Assembly elections, to the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
Muslims pray inside the Shah-e-Hamdan shrine, maintaining social distancing, on Jumatul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in Srinagar.Women in Nadia district on Wednesday smear gulaal on each other after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time.Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with his sister Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and other family members in Chennai on Friday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inspects a guard of honour on arrival at her office after her swearing-in ceremony at Nabanna in Kolkata on Wednesday. Health workers wearing PPE kits carry the body of a COVID-19 victim from a mortuary for cremation in Patiala on Tuesday. Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project at Rajpath in New Delhi on Thursday.Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Ghazipur Cremation Ground on Friday as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi.A COVID-19 positive child receives free oxygen provided by a Sikh organization at Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, on Wednesday.Residents of Nagaon, Assam, on Wednesday, May 5, wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine as COVID cases surge countrywide. West Bengal BJP office in Kolkata wears a deserted look on Sunday after the party’s defeat to TMC in the Assembly polls.New Delhi: A COVID-19 patient waits outside the LNJP hospital in New Delhi on Sunday.A long-exposure photograph shows light trails due to passing of vehicles at the AIIMS flyover during COVID-induced lockdown in New Delhi on Thursday.An under-construction temporary COVID-care centre at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi on Monday.Sanitisation work underway to curb the spread of coronavirus in Leh on Friday.Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims and others at Old Seemapuri Cremation Ground in New Delhi on Sunday.Police personnel mounted on horses conduct a flag march during the lockdown in Jaipur on Sunday, 2 May.A flock of flamingoes behind NRI colony in Talawe wetland, Nerul, in Mumbai on Sunday.
