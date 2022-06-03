In Photos: India This Week

Mansa: Relatives of Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala with his father Balkaur Singh mourn near the Punjabi singer's mortal remains during his last rites, in Mansa district, Tuesday, 31 May.
(Photo: PTI)
From Satyendar Jain's arrest to Sidhu Moose Wala's demise, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Gandhinagar: Gujarat BJP President CR Patil offers the party scarf to Hardik Patel as he joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party office Kamalam, in Gandhinagar, Thursday, 2 June.
New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi receives sand and water of various states from padayatris during the concluding programme of the party's Azadi Gaurav Yatra, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Wednesday,1 June.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, and director Chandraprakash Dwivedi after a special screening of the movie Samrat Prithviraj at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, 2 June.
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Sunday, 29 May.
New Delhi: A member or supporter of the LGBTQ ( Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) community holding a rainbow coloured banner, participates in a pride parade, at Delhi University's art faculty, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 1 June.
Mumbai: Mortal remains of Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, being taken to Versova Hindu cremation ground from his residence, in Mumbai, Thursday, 2 June.
Samba: Relatives and family members of government teacher Rajni Bala during her funeral, in Samba, Wednesday, 1 June 2022. Rajni was shot at allegedly by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Kashmir Valley.
New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in connection with a money laundering case, being taken to the Rouse Avenue court, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 31 May.
Military personnel stand outside Elaqahi Dehati Bank where suspected militants shot dead a Bank Manager in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, 2 June.
Indian legend Viswanathan Anand continued his winning run in the Classical section of the Norway Chess tournament as he defeated China's Wang Hao in the third round to remain on top of the standings on 3 June.
New Delhi: BJP workers break police barricade during a protest against the Delhi government over water crisis, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 1 June.
New Delhi: Workers remove a broken tree branch from a lawn of the India Gate following Monday's thunderstorm, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 31 May.
Jamshedpur: A Royal Bengal tiger in a pond inside its enclosure on a hot summer day, at Tata Steel Zoological Park, in Jamshedpur, Wednesday, 1 June.
Vadodara: Flames and smoke billow from a fire that broke out in a chemical factory of Deepak Nitrite Company, at Nandesari GIDC in Vadodara, Thursday, 2 June.
Abu Dhabi: (L-R) Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, and Tiger Shroff at the unveiling of the logo of IIFA Metaverse, during the IIFA 2022 press conference, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
