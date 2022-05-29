In Photos: India This Week

Jaipur: A tigress runs inside her enclosure at Nahargarh Biological Park, on a hot summer day in Jaipur, Sunday, 22 May.
(Photo: PTI)
From the JKLF chief Yasin Malik verdict to rains in the north providing much-needed respite to the heatwaves, have you been tracking the news this week?
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the ceremony for foundation stone laying and dedication to the nation of multi-crore intrastructure projects, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, 26 May.
A woman holds a damaged umbrella, as she tries to protect herself during rain in Ghaziabad, Monday, 23 May. Strong winds accompanied by heavy rains early morning brought much-needed respite from the heat wave in NCR.
New Delhi: A monkey sips juice from a pouch inside an enclosure on a hot summer day, at National Zoological Park in New Delhi, Sunday, 22 May.
Lucknow: Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party MLAs stage a protest during the joint Budget Session of UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Monday, 23 May.
Amritsar: A Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stands vigil, ahead of the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, in Amritsar, Wednesday, 25 May.
Jammu: Activists of Shiv Sena Dogra Front play drums during a celebration ahead of the sentencing of JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik in a terror case by a special NIA court in New Delhi, in Jammu, Wednesday, 25 May.
Jaipur: A tigress runs inside her enclosure at Nahargarh Biological Park, on a hot summer day in Jaipur, Sunday, 22 May.
Srinagar: A relative lays a wreath on the coffin of policeman Saifullah Qadri, at DPL in Srinagar, Tuesday, 24 May. Qadri was killed in a militant attack at Srinagars Soura area.
New Delhi: Womens World Boxing Championships 2022 gold medalist boxer Nikhat Zareen poses with her medal during a felicitation ceremony in New Delhi, Tuesday, 24 May.
Gurugram: Boys examine the damage caused by uprooted trees, that fell on vehicles after the boundary wall of a society collapsed owing to strong winds and heavy rain, in Gurugram, Tuesday, 24 May.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders summit meeting at Kantei Palace, in Tokyo, Tuesday, 24 May.
Srinagar: Employees of Rehbar-e-Janglat, Rehbar-e-Zirat, and Rehbar-e-Khel holds placards and shout slogans during their protest, in Srinagar, Sunday, 22 May. The government has decided to re-advertise the Rehbar-e-Janglat, Rehbar-e-Zirat, and Rehbar-e-Khel posts through the Service Selection Board.
Chandigarh: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during a function to provide financial assistance to the kin of the farmers, who died during the protest over farm reform laws, in Chandigarh, Sunday, 22 May.
Lucknow: Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal filing his nomination papers for Rajiya Sabha in persence of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow on Wednesday, 25 May.
Jammu: Students of a dance institute light candles to pay tribute to TV artist Amreen Bhat, in Jammu, Thursday, 26 May. Bhat was shot dead by militants at her home in Budgams Chadoora on Wednesday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)