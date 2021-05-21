In Photos: India This Week

From Cyclone Tauktae to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
The Quint
India
Published:
A family member of a victim of cyclone Tauktae, of crew P-305, recovered by the Indian Navy, shows his picture for verification outside the mortuary at JJ Hospital in Mumbai, Friday, 21 May. |
(Photo: PTI)-
A family member of a cyclone Tauktae victim of the crew P-305 recovered by the Indian Navy, shows his picture for verification outside the mortuary at J J Hospital in Mumbai, Friday, 21 May.A family member performs the last rites of a COVID-19 victim at a crematorium set up on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Thursday.Four crew members of Tug Coromandal Supporter IX, grounded off Mulki rocks in Karnataka, after they were airlifted in a Navy helicopter. All nine crew members have been saved by ICG and Indian Navy.Doctors perform a Diagnostic Nasal Endoscopy (DNE) on a patient to detect Black Fungus at NSCB medical college and hospital in Jabalpur, Thursday, 20 May.Heavy rain and gusts of wind at the Gateway of India, due to Cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai, Monday, 17 May.
Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi arrives at Assam Legislative Assembly to take oath as an MLA, in Guwahati, Friday, 21 May.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 30th death anniversary, at his memorial Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi, Friday, 21 May.
Farmers packing juicy strawberries after harvest, to contain the spread of COVID-19, on the outskirts in Srinagar, Sunday, 16 May.Reflection of Jama Masjid in a puddle of rain water, in New Delhi, Friday, 21 May.IYC President Srinivas BV along with party volunteers distribute ration among the needy people on the death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, in New Delhi, on Friday, 21 May.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)