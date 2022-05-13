In Photos: India This Week

Guwahati: Employees of a filling station take rest during the 'bandh' called by North East India Petroleum Dealers' Association (NEIPDA) for 24 hours, against alleged unlawful trade practices carried out by oil companies, in Guwahati, Friday, 13 May.
(Photo: PTI)
From right-wing protests at Qutub Minar to public outrage over rising fuel prices, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Udaipur: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi addresses party leaders during the party's 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir', in Udaipur.
New Delhi: Locals stage a protest during an anti-encroachment drive, at Karol Bagh in New Delhi, Thursday, 12 May.
New Delhi: Locals stage a protest during an anti-encroachment drive by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi, Monday, 9 May.
Bhopal: Police use water cannon to disperse Youth Congress activists during a rally to protest against unemployment and inflation, in Bhopal, Thursday, May 12.
Mumbai: Family members and relatives beside the mortal remains of Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, at his residence in Mumbai, Wednesday, 11 May 2022. Sharma passed away Tuesday at the age of 84.
Thiruvananthapuram: High waves at Vizhinjam fishing harbour owing to Cyclone Asani, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, 11 May 2022.
New Delhi: Members of right-wing organisations recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the Qutub Minar demanding that the monument be renamed 'Vishnu Stambh', in New Delhi, Tuesday, 10 May 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: A person covers himself with a cloth to avoid the scorching heat on a hot summer day in New Delhi, Sunday, 8 May 2022.
Guwahati: Activists of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and supporters stage a protest against hike in prices of diesel, petrol, and other essential commodities, in Guwahati, Wednesday, 11 May.
New Delhi: Locals carry their belongings during an anti-encroachment drive, in New Delhi.
Shimla: Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh, along with party workers, stages a protest against 'Khalistan' movement, after flags of 'Khalistan' were found draped over the gates of Himachal Pradesh Assembly, in Shimla, Sunday, 8 May.
A day after Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Amanatullah Khan, was arrested for protesting an anti-encroachment drive, the Delhi Police said that he had been declared a "Bad Character" in March this year.