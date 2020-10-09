India Test-Fires First Indigenous Anti-Radiation Missile Rudram-1

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the DRDO and other stakeholders for the successful test. IANS

India on Friday, 9 October, successfully flight tested the indigenously-developed Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1), which can hit any radio frequency emitting target. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Defence Research and Development Organisation and other stakeholders for the successful test of the first indigenous anti-radiation missile for the Indian Air Force.

“New generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram) was successfully flight tested onto a radiation target located on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha,” the DRDO said in a statement. The missile was launched from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

The missile is integrated on the Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions.

“It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. It hit the radiation target with pinpoint accuracy,” the DRDO said. The Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed. The missile is a potent weapon for the IAF for suppression of enemy air defence effectively from large standoff ranges.

With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long-range, air-launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy radars, communication sites and other radio frequency emitting targets.

Earlier this month, the DRDO tested the anti-submarine weapon system, in a boost to naval warfare capabilities.