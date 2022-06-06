India Successfully Tests Nuclear-Capable Agni-IV Ballistic Missile

The nuclear-capable Agni -IV missile can strike targets 4,000 km away.
India, on Monday, 6 June, successfully carried out the "training launch" of Agni-4, an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, the Defence Ministry said.

India, on Monday, 6 June, successfully carried out the "training launch" of Agni-4, an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, the Defence Ministry said. The nuclear-capable missile can strike targets 4,000 km away.

"A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours today from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system," the defence ministry said.

"The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' Capability," the Defence Ministry added.

In 2021, India successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable strategic Agni Prime missile, which has the capability of hitting targets between 1,000 to 2,000 km.

