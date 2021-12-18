India Successfully Testfires Nuclear Capable Agni Prime Missile

India successfully testfired new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile 'Agni P' on Saturday, the Defence Ministry said.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Ministry said that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested 'Agni P' from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island, off the coast of Odisha, at 11:06 am.
The 'Agni P' is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system. This second flight test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system.
Chairman of DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of the team for the second development flight trial with many additional features, and congratulated them for their consecutive successes within the same year.
