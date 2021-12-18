India Successfully Testfires Nuclear Capable Agni Prime Missile
The Defence Ministry said that the DRDO tested 'Agni P' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island, off the coast of Odisha.
India successfully testfired new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile 'Agni P' on Saturday, 18 December, the Defence Ministry said.
The Ministry said that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested 'Agni P' from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island, off the coast of Odisha, at 11:06 am.
"Various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and down range ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters. The missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with high level of accuracy," the Ministry said.
The 'Agni P' is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system. This second flight test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the successful flight test and expressed his happiness over the excellent performance of the system.
Chairman of DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of the team for the second development flight trial with many additional features, and congratulated them for their consecutive successes within the same year.
