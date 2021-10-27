India Successfully Tests Nuclear-Capable Missile Agni-5

The Agni-5 has been developed by the DRDO and Bharat Dynamics Ltd and weighs close to 50,000 kg.
(Photo: DRDO)
India, on Wednesday, 27 October, successfully tested its nuclear-capable surface to surface ballistic missile Agni-5 that can hit a target at a range of 5,000 km from APJ Abdul Kalam Island.
"The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have "credible minimum deterrence" that underpins the commitment to "No First Use".
The Agni-5 has been developed by the DRDO and Bharat Dynamics Ltd and weighs close to 50,000 kg. The missile is 1.75 meters tall with a diameter of 2 metres. It's 1,500 kg warhead will be placed on top of the three-stage rocket boosters that are powered by solid fuel.
It is equipped with a ring laser gyroscope inertial navigation system that works with satellite guidance.
It is also capable of hitting its target with pinpoint precision. It can be launched from mobile launchers.
It is programmed in such a way that after reaching the peak of its trajectory, it turns towards the earth to continue its journey to the target with an increased speed, due to the earth's gravitational pull.
