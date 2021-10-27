India Successfully Tests Nuclear-Capable Missile Agni-5

India, on Wednesday, 27 October, successfully tested its nuclear-capable surface to surface ballistic missile Agni-5 that can hit a target at a range of 5,000 km from APJ Abdul Kalam Island.



"The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have "credible minimum deterrence" that underpins the commitment to "No First Use".