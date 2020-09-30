India Successfully Test-Fires Supersonic Cruise Missile BrahMos

India on Wednesday, 30 September, successfully test-fired an extended-range supersonic cruise missile BrahMos with an indigenous booster from a test facility off the Odisha coast, IANS reported. “This achievement will give a big boost to India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge,” Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.

The missile was launched around 10:30 am from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore district, sources said.

An Indo-Russian joint venture, BrahMos missile has a strike range of about 400 km, IANS reported. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took to Twitter to congratulate the DRDO on the successful test firing and said, “The missile with an indigenous booster will further strengthen India's defence capability.”

It is the second time that the extended-range version of BrahMos, which was originally built with a range of 290 km, has been test-fired. (With inputs from IANS.)