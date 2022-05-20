'Malicious Propaganda': India Slams Pak Minister's Remarks on J&K at UNSC Debate

At a United Nations Security Council open debate, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Rajesh Parihar countered Pakistani minister's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, saying they were 'unwarranted' and a 'pavlovian response' to malign New Delhi.
(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)
At a United Nations Security Council open debate, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Rajesh Parihar on Friday, 20 May, countered Pakistan Foreign Minister's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, saying they were 'unwarranted' and a 'pavlovian response' to malign New Delhi.
The Pakistani Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a Council debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace & Security - Conflict and Food Security,' brought up the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the abrogation of Article 370, and the fresh order of the Delimitation Commission.
Parihar added, "The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. No amount of rhetoric and propaganda from any country can deny this fact."
In a press conference on Thursday, the Pakistan minister had said that India's decision regarding the territory had "complicated this matter" and were an "assault" on the United Nations, the UN Security Council resolutions, and the Geneva Convention.
(With inputs from PTI.)
