India Sees Dip in COVID-19 Infections, With 2,568 New Cases

The active caseload declined to 19,137 cases, accounting for 0.04 percent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 2,911 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,41,887. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 percent.



While, India's daily positivity rate was 0.61 percent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.71 percent.



Also in the same period, a total of 4,19,552 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.86 crores.



As of Tuesday morning, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 189.41 crore, achieved via 2,34,30,863 sessions.



Over 2.94 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of COVID-19 jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.