Responsibility for LAC Tensions ‘Lies Entirely With India’: China

China on Thursday, 11 December, held India “totally responsible” for the escalation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control, following a skirmish between the armies of both sides in June, reported The Hindu.
According to the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that her country was "strictly adhering" to agreements signed by the two countries.
She added that India should "reflect upon this serious question."
The spokesperson also added that China's position and policy on India has not changed.
This comes a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 10 December, said that China's violation of peace agreements and the "five differing reasons" for deploying large forces at the LAC has led to the “most difficult phase” in their relationship with India in last 30-40 years, reported PTI.
Talking about the Galwan Valley clashes in eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, the external affairs minister said the incident “completely changed national sentiment”.
“Now, for some reason, for which the Chinese have to date given us five differing explanations, the Chinese have violated it. The Chinese have literally brought tens of thousands of soldiers in full military preparation mode right to the LAC in Ladakh. Naturally the relationship would be profoundly disturbed by this,” he said, reported PTI.
(With inputs from The Hindu, PTI)
