Sikh Body, Sena Slam Min’s ‘China-Pak’ Remark on Farmers’ Protests

Reacting to Union Minister Raosaheb Danve's comment on Pakistan’s and Chinese involvement in the ongoing protests against agriculture laws, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President expressed that such insinuations as “shameful” and an “insult”, NDTV reported.

The minister on Wednesday, 9 December, had said, “The agitation that is going on is not that of farmers. China and Pakistan have a hand behind this.”

He also alleged that Muslims were earlier manipulated by foreign countries and were misled about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC).

“Those efforts didn't succeed and now farmers are being told that they will face losses. This is the conspiracy of other countries,” Dave added.