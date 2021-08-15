India Fighting Terrorism, Expansionism With Great Courage: PM in I-Day Speech

"By conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes, we have sent out a message of the emergence of a new India to our enemies. It also conveys that India can take tough decisions," he added.

The prime minister further said that just like the Second World War had changed global politics, the post pandemic phase can also usher in a new world order.

His comments come as India and China try to resolve a year-long border dispute along eastern Ladakh where deadly clashes broke out in June last year between Indian and Chinese troops. The clashes have been touted to be the worst between the armies of the two nations the 1962 India-China war.

Each side has presently deployed around 50,000 to 60,000 troops at the border.

After 12 rounds of military talks, a breakthrough emerged last week when both sides agreed to disengage in most of the trouble spots near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India had earlier said that 20 soldiers lost their lives in June clashes, while China claims that 4 of their soldiers were killed. However, China's claim has been reportedly disputed by the Indian government, which claims that the Chinese casualties were higher in number.

