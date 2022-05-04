India Sees Rise in Daily Infections With 3,205 Cases; Positivity Rate at 0.98%

India on Wednesday, 4 May recorded 3,205 new COVID-19 cases, and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the country to 19,509.
As the active caseload touched 19,509, the recovery rate in India was officially reported to be 98.74 percent. A total of 2,802 patients recovered till 7 am on Tuesday, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 4,25,44,689.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,414 COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday, as per data by the Delhi health department.
The positivity rate was slightly down to 5.97 percent.
The Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG), a network of national testing laboratories set up by the Government of India, on Tuesday, confirmed the first case of Omicron sub-variant XE in the country.
However, health experts said that there is no need to panic as the variant is yet to show any signs of very high transmission or cause any severe symptoms.
This testing result comes weeks after an unknown variant infected two persons from Maharashtra and Gujarat.
The discovery of a new sub-variant of Omicron comes just months after the country suffered a third wave of COVID-19 in January.
As of now, cases are rising in 12 states across the country, where the governments have made it mandatory to wear masks and follow COVID protocols.
