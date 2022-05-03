India Confirms New Omicron Sub-Variant XE; 'No Need To Panic,' Say Experts

The Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG), a network of national testing laboratories set up by the Government of India, confirmed the first case of Omicron sub-variant XE in the country, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday, 3 May.

However, health experts have said that there is no need for the public to be in a state of panic as the variant is yet to show any signs of very high transmission or cause any severe symptoms.

This testing result comes just weeks after an unknown variant infected two persons from Maharashtra and Gujarat.