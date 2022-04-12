Health Minister Holds Meet on XE Variant, Asks Officials to Boost Vaccination

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting on Tuesday, 12 April, with the key experts and officials of the country on the new ‘XE variant’ of COVID-19, which has been detected in India.
(Photo: Twitter/Mansukh Mandaviya)
He also reviewed the cases of COVID-19, and directed the officials to boost ongoing monitoring, surveillance of new variants and cases.
The meeting was attended by Dr VK Paul, member, Health, NITI Aayog, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary,Health, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, Dr N K Arora, NTAGI and other senior officials of the Health Ministry.
The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation had on Wednesday, 6 April, indicated that the city had detected its first case of Omicron's new sub-variant, XE. However, the Union Health Ministry soon issued a clarification, saying that the "present evidence does not suggest the presence of the new variant."
On 9 April, health officials in Gujarat had said that the state had detected the first case of the XE variant after a man who belonged to Mumbai tested COVID-19 positive in Vadodara.
The World Health Organization stated on 6 April that the recombinant COVID XE variant is a particular cause for concern because it has a higher transmissibility rate than BA.2 Omicron.
But it added that "early estimates based on limited preliminary data suggest that XE has a community growth rate advantage of about 10 percent as compared to BA.2, however this finding requires further confirmation."
