'Use of Spyware Against Civil Society, Journos Concerning': US on Pegasus Row

Amid a series of reports that evince the use of Pegasus spyware against Indian journalists, activists, as well as world leaders, the United States, on Friday, 23 July, marked its concern over the alleged snooping operation.
"The whole notion of using this type of technology against civil society, or regime critics, or journalists, or anybody like that through extrajudicial means is always concerning," Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson told reporters during a press conference on Friday, news agency PTI reported.
Speaking about the concerns over privacy triggered by the alleged spying operation, Thompson said, "I know this is a broader issue, but I will say that we've been, I think, quite vocal about trying to find ways for companies to be able to ensure that their technology is not used in these types of ways. And we will certainly continue to press those issues."
Questioned about the Pegasus reports in India, the Biden administration representative said, "We – I don't have any particular special insights into the India case," PTI reported.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will raise the concerns of human rights and democracy with Indian officials on his upcoming visit to Delhi, PTI reported.
Blinken, who is scheduled to reach the national capital on Tuesday, 27 July, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, as well as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The visit is expected to lay the groundwork for the first in-person Quad leaders' conference to be held later this year.
"We believe India is going to be a really important part of continuing those conversations and building strong efforts on those fronts in partnership as we go forward," he stated.
A series of reports that have surfaced since 18 July have revealed the possibility of snooping operations against several 'potential' targets, including high-profile journalists, political leaders and ministers.
The alleged snooping attempts were reportedly carried out using spyware Pegasus, a product of Israeli cyberweapons company NSO Group.
However, the the presence of the numbers in the 'Pegasus Project' does not confirm that the device was actually 'infected with Pegasus or subject to an attempted hack,' The Wire said.
The Indian government, on its part, has denied any role in the snooping operations, slamming the reports.
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, 19 July, said in the Lok Sabha that the Pegasus Project is an attempt to malign India’s 'democracy and its well-established institutions'.
(With inputs from PTI and The Wire)
