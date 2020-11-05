India Peace-Loving, Determined to Protect Sovereignty: Rajnath

Speaking at a virtual seminar organised by National Defence College, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, 5 November, said that “India is a peace-loving country”. However, he also stated that India is “determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, no matter what the sacrifice.”



“Recently, India has been facing other challenges on its borders. India is a peace-loving country. We believe that differences should not become disputes. We attach importance to the peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue,” said Rajnath Singh.

“India is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unilateralism and aggression, no matter what the sacrifice.” Rajnath Singh

Relationship With Neighbours

The defence minister, in his speech, also claimed that “with the exception of Pakistan”, India has improved its relations with all neighbours.

“Peace can only be ensured through the ability to deter war. We have attempted to build this deterrence through a judicious combination of capability development and an emphasis on long-term policy of indigenisation.” Rajnath Singh

Perceiving Future Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh further stated that India has a closely interlinked and coordinated security network.



“It has always been a challenge to foresee future security challenges,” said Rajnath Singh and added:

“However, the ability to think through possibilities, create capabilities and redundancies is possibly the best way forward to prepare for them.”

Background

India has been embroiled in a stand-off with China since 6 May. Multiple diplomatic and military talks have not been able to resolve the row yet.



The eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is likely to take place on Friday, according to NDTV.