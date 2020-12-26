Bengal CM Assures Support to Amartya Sen Amid Land Grab Charges

“I write this letter to express my surprise and anguish over some recent developments, as I read about them in media, alluding to your ancestral links in Santiniketan,” Banerjee said in her letter to Sen.



“Some nouveau invaders in Visva Bharati have started raising surprising & baseless allegations about your familial properties...I want to express my solidarity with you in your battles against bigotry of majoritarians," her tweet read.



Banerjee pointed out that the Sen family was “weaved in the culture and fabric of Santiniketan, inalienably.”

Banerjee urged Sen to count on her as his “sister and friend”, and that, “We shall overcome”.