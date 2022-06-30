Beer Made With Recycled Toilet Water Is Creating a Buzz in Singapore

NEWBrew is made out of recycled toilet water
(Picture Courtesy: Brewerks/ Altered by The Quint)
A local craft brewry called Brewerkz in Singapore introduced a special beer that has become the talk of the town. This blonde ale called NEWBrew is made out of recycled toilet water. The alcoholic bevarage was first introduced at a water conference in 2018. It hit the market in April this year.
Brewerkz, in collaboration with the country's national water agency, PUB, has introduced the beverage. NEWBrew uses NEWater, which is a brand of drinking water in Singapore recycled from sewage water. This is an initiative to promote the importance of sustainability and recycling.
Due to limited sources of fresh water, Singapore has adapted water recycling technology that treats sewage water and turns it into drinking water. The sewage water is disinfected and treated with UV rays, and is passed through various stages of treatment before it turns into potable water.
When it comes to recycled water, there is still a stigma attached to it and many people don't prefer using it. However, in recent years, water treatement has emerged as a viable soultion as the problem of water shortage is increasing.
Besides, according to the head brewer of Brewerks, Mitch Gribov, “NEWater perfectly suits brewing because it tastes neutral". Even some customers who have sampled NEWBrew approve of its taste. As of now, Brewerks has made its first batch of NEWBrew and are waiting for the market response before they launch the second batch.
(With inputs from NDTV)
