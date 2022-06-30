ISRO Commercial Mission Carrying 3 Singapore Satellites to Launch Today

The 25-hour countdown to the launch of PSLV-C53, the second dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO's) commercial arm, has commenced.

The spacecraft which will carry three satellites from Singapore, is scheduled for launch at 6 pm from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on Thursday, 30 June, ISRO said.

You can watch the launch here, live.