Why a Ship is the Latest Source of Tensions in India-China-Sri Lanka Triangle

The latest source of tensions between China and India is a ship. And at the centre of all this is Sri Lanka.

The crisis started when the crisis-plagued country's Defence Ministry denied reports about a Chinese ship involved in space and satellite research and tracking that would enter and dock at the infamous Hambantota port.

This is the same port that Sri Lanka had to concede to China after Colombo lost its financial capability to repay the money it had borrowed from Beijing to finance the Hambantota Port Development Project.