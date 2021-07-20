Pegasus Spyware: Facebook, Google & Microsoft Vs NSO, a Legal Battle Decoded

Pegasus spyware maker, NSO Group, an Israeli cyber-intelligence company, responded to The Quint’s questions on the Pegasus 'snoopgate' controversy in which Indian journalists, politicians, rights activists and other citizens were spied upon.
A report published by news organisations across the world on Sunday, 18 July, revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of several journalists, politicians, government officials and rights activists.
In 2019, WhatsApp had filed a suit against NSO Group before a California Court. We revisit the case, the latest developments, and what lies ahead in the legal battle.
In October 2019, WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, filed a lawsuit against NSO group, alleging that the latter planted its Pegasus spyware in the devices of 1400 WhatsApp users worldwide. Facebook also alleged that at least 100 out of the 1400 hacked devices belonged to journalists, lawyers, human rights defenders, and political dissidents.
WhatsApp has asked the court to prevent NSO from "trespassing" the property of its parent company Facebook, and pay damages for violating the data privacy and fraud laws, and for breaching the contract between WhatsApp and its users.
On March 02, 2020, the California court passed a "default notice" against NSO for not appearing before the court. Just 4 days later, NSO challenged the default notice by arguing that WhatsApp did not serve adequate notice to them as per the established rules of private international law.
NSO also argued that WhatsApp gave false statements to the court about serving proper notice as per rules laid down in the Hague Convention.
NSO argued that it should be covered by the principle of sovereign immunity as its products are given only to those governments/state agencies who request for it. Countering this argument, WhatsApp submitted that NSO is a third-party entity and not a "state agency". Therefore, it cannot claim sovereign immunity.
In December 2020, tech giants Microsoft and Google also moved a motion to be joined as parties in Facebook's ongoing legal battle against NSO. Other tech organisations such as Internet Association, GitHub, and LinkedIn also joined the motion.
The tech giants further asked the court to decide whether to radically expand the risks Pegasus poses by giving NSO sovereign immunity when it acts on behalf of its foreign-government customers.
In its lawsuit, WhastApp didn't reveal the identity of its users whose devices were attacked by the Pegasus spyware. Therefore, we could not find an official statement from the US government on the allegations against NSO or on ongoing legal battle before the California court.
Cathcart further urged for a “global moratorium on the use of unaccountable surveillance technology now,” adding that it was past time.
In India, the Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, 19 July, said in the Lok Sabha that the Pegasus Project is an attempt to malign India’s “democracy and its well-established institutions”.
Bringing up the Pegasus spyware controversy in the Lower House on Monday, Vaishnaw called it a “highly sensational story” around which “many over-the-top allegations” were made.
