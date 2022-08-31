GDP Data: India's Economy Grows by 13.5 Percent in First Quarter of 2022-23

India's economy grew by 13.5 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal, mainly due to the base effect, official data showed on Wednesday, 31 August.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 20.1 percent in the corresponding April-June period of 2021-22, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Many analysts had projected the Indian economy will expand at a double-digit growth rate due to the base effect.