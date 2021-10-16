India Reports 15,981 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 166 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

India on Saturday, 16 October, reported 15,981 new coronavirus cases. Image used for representational purposes.
India on Saturday, 16 October, reported 15,981 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's total case tally to 3,40,53,573.
According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, 166 deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative death toll to 4,51,980. Of the total cases, 8,867 cases and 67 deaths were reported in Kerala.
As many as 17,861 COVID-19 patients recovered during this period, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,33,99,961. India's recovery rate is 98.06 percent, which is highest since March 2020.
At present, India has 2,01,632 active cases, the lowest in over 200 days. Active cases account for just 0.61 percent of the total cases.
The country has so far vaccinated 97.23 crore people under its nationwide vaccination drive. A total of 8,36,118 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
