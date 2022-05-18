COVID-19: India Reports Rise in Infections With 1,829 New Cases and 33 Deaths

India reported a rise in COVID-19 cases with 1,829 new infections and 33 deaths.
(Photo: PTI)
India reported 1,829 new COVID-19 cases, a gradual rise in a span of 24 hours against the previous day's count of 1,569 cases. In the same period, the country reported 33 deaths, bringing the nationwide tally to 5,24,293.
The tally of active cases in the country has declined to 15,647 cases, while the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 0.42 and 0.57 percent, respectively.
The recovery of 2,548 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative recovery tally to 4,25,87,259. Consequently, India's recovery rate continues to stand at 98.75 percent.
Also, in the same period, India conducted 4,34,962 tests across the country, bringing the overall tally to 84.49 crore.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)